Ochsner Baton Rouge surpasses 250 hours ventilator-free for coronavirus-positive patients

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge on Tuesday went more than 250 consecutive hours without having a COVID-19-positive patient on a ventilator.

“We are grateful to the community for taking all of the necessary precautions including wearing masks, social distancing and constant handwashing,” Ochsner Baton Rouge Regional Medical Director Dr. Aldo Russo said. “This is a constant effort and we must continue with precautions.”

The hospital is still treating COVID-19 patients, but the current cases are less severe than previous ones, according to Ochsner Health Regional Communications Director Daryl Cetnar.

“Continuous testing is key to stopping the spread of Covid-19,” Cetnar wrote. “Recent learnings indicate that up to 30 percent of people who are carriers are actively spreading the virus with no symptoms.”

Ochsner has began offering free COVID-19 tests in the capital area. Click here for a list of testing sites in Louisiana.