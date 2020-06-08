Nursing homes in PA now required to perform universal testing

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — All nursing homes in Pennsylvania are now required to complete initial baseline testing for COVID-19 by July 24 after the Wolf Administration issued a universal testing order.

“Our goal with implementing this universal testing in nursing homes is to rapidly detect asymptomatic positive residents, manage their care and prevent further transmission of COVID-19 in these living settings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Levine said in a statement. “We are working tirelessly to include all long-term care facilities in this strategy as soon as possible. At this point, we are able to successfully expand testing and support to all staff and residents to further protect those in nursing homes across Pennsylvania.”

The universal testing program was tested at five long term care facilities in Pennsylvania. So far, over 75 long term care facilities have been able to complete widespread testing and the Department of Health says they are working with other facilities by proving testing supplies and staffing support.

Long term care facilities include, but are not limited to, skilled nursing facilities, personal care homes, assisted living residences, community residential rehabilitation services, long-term structured residence, residential treatment facility for adults and intermediate care facilities.