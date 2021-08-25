Mississippi health leaders confirm 6th pediatric death due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi health leaders announced on Wednesday that a child under the age of five died from COVID-19. This is the sixth pediatric death due to COVID-19 in the state.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers would not provide any further information about the child.

On Wednesday, MSDH reported 3,385 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths.

State Health Department spokeswoman Liz Sharlot also said Wednesday that law enforcement officers are investigating threats against the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs. He has been imploring people for months to get vaccinated, but Mississippi still has among the lowest vaccination rates in the United States.

Dobbs wrote Tuesday on Twitter that he has received threatening phone calls from people promoting false “conspiracy theories” about his family. Dobbs said one lie is that his son, who is also a physician, receives a World Bank-funded kickback when Dobbs urges people to get vaccinated.

“I get zero $ from promoting vaccination,” Dobbs wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.