Mississippi governor won’t issue statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s governor will held a news conference on Friday, one day after he announced the extension of Mississippi’s State of Emergency for 30 days.

During the news conference, Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he has no intention of issuing a statewide mask mandate at this time. He also said he will not require state employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reeves encouraged those who are unvaccinated to wear face masks when they’re in public places as the Delta variant continues to spread in the state.

On Friday, Mississippi reported its largest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 5,023 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 31 additional deaths.