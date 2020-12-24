LPSS teacher reportedly dies due to COVID-19 complications

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A special education teacher at S. J. Montgomery Elementary School in Lafayette has died from complications related to COVID-19.

The Lafayette Parish Association of Educators, in a social media post, identified the teacher as Michelle Suire.

‘Her light will shine on in the positive influence she has had on her students and loved ones,’ the association said.

News 10 has reached out to Lafayette Parish School System for comment on Suire’s death.

We will provide new information as it becomes available.