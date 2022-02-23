BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 961 new cases and 40 new deaths on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,224,028 and the total number of deaths to 16,557.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 238 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 22 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 657 hospitalized patients with 71 on ventilators.