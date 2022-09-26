BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. continues to make strides in its fight against coronavirus.

During the week of September 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 4.4 million Americans received an updated booster from either Pfizer or Moderna.

Earlier this month, both pharmaceutical companies began providing modified boosters to the public in hopes of curbing virus cases during the upcoming winter months.

But as researches make progress in this regard, COVID-19 continues to spread in certain areas of Louisiana. For this reason, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) advises that anyone six months of age and older be vaccinated against the virus.

According to LDH, as of Monday, September 26, there are 798 new COVID cases in the state and 15 people have passed away as a result of the virus since Friday, September 23.

At this time, most of the new cases are in northwest Louisiana and in the Greater New Orleans area.

LDH urges anyone who tests positive to speak with a doctor about treatment options or to visit covid.gov to find a nearby Test-to-Treat location.

Those who prefer to call and request information about Test-to-Treat locations can do so using this phone number: 1-800-232-0233.