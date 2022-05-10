BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 597 new cases and 1 new death on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,242,101 and the total number of deaths to 17,286.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 58 hospitalized patients with 6 on ventilators.