BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 129 new cases and 13 new deaths on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,232,257 and the total number of deaths to 17,117.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 7 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 84 hospitalized patients with 7 on ventilators.