LDH says monoclonal antibody treatment is most effective to fight serious COVID-19 illness

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Louisiana Department of Health says their monoclonal antibody treatment is one of their most effective tools to help fight against COVID-19.

Monoclonal antibodies (or mAb) have been authorized by the FDA to treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The treatments are done by intravenous (IV) infusion in an outpatient setting and require a referral from the patients’ physician or clinic.

These antibodies are produced in a laboratory to mimic the human immune system response to infection. These man-made drugs block the COVID-19 virus from attaching to and entering human cells and neutralizing the virus that causes COVID-19.

