LDH confirms increase in cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

Coronavirus

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The condition known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children continues to spread in Louisiana.

In one week, LDH reports that there has been an increase of 14 confirmed cases of MIS-C in the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health is providing additional information about the condition below:

Picture courtesy of Louisiana Department of Health

The CDC defines an MIS-C case this way:

  • The patient is under the age of 21, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization
  • No other plausible diagnoses
  • Positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to a confirmed case, within the four weeks prior to the onset of symptoms

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story