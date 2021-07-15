LDH: 1,503 COVID-19 cases reported since July 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced the latest COVID-19 case reports.

Approximately 1,503 COVID-19 cases were reported since July 14, bringing the total number of cases to 494,340, according to LDH data. LDH officials said approximately 1,080 are confirmed COVID-19 cases while 423 cases are considered “probable.”

LDH reports note that the largest portion of these COVID-19 cases is from individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (27%) and 30 and 39 (18%).

The latest in COVID-19 vaccination rates

Since the last update from LDH, 20,441 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered. Total vaccinations administered includes 3,380,229 doses and 1,677,030 completed series.

For more information from the Lousiana Department of Health about COVID-19 or where to get a vaccination, visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.