BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 7,307 new cases and 48 new deaths on Monday, February 7, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,199,682 and the total number of deaths to 15,953.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 253 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Monday; coming to a total of 1,568 hospitalized patients with 157 on ventilators.