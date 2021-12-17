NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 14,900 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,101 new cases overnight.

An additional 6 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 14,924.

The total number of cases statewide is now 779,567.

There are currently 207 infected people hospitalized, and 37 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,732,615 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,306,234 (as of Dec. 16).

According to the LDH, 80 percent of the cases verified from Dec. 2-8 were attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 74 percent of the deaths and 88 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.