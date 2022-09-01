BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), a total of 2,033 new coronavirus cases and five COVID-related deaths have occurred in the state since Tuesday, August 30.

The majority of the new infection cases appear to be in Louisiana’s Northwest region and are occurring most frequently among individuals between the ages of 5-17.

LDH recommends locals take steps to protect themselves as the state experiences its sixth COVID-19 surge.

The organization suggests people with weakened immune systems take EVUSHELD, if prescribed, as it can prevent COVID-19 before exposure.

It adds that people at high risk for severe illness find out where they can get treatment or prevention medication on the CDC’s website, which can be accessed HERE or HERE.

Image Credit: LDH

Locals can also find nearby vaccination sites by calling Louisiana’s COVID-19 Support Hotline at 855-453-0774 or visiting vaccines.gov.