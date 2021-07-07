La. Dept. of Health reports vaccine availability at 1,467 providers in all parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health says there are 1,467 vaccine providers available in Louisiana. Providers include national and independent pharmacies, public health providers, clinics and physician offices, hospitals and more.

For more information on where to get the COVID-19 vaccine near you, visit covidvaccine.la.gov.

Individuals who need help scheduling appointments or would like homebound vaccinations can call the Bring Back Louisiana COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. Hotline hours are Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.