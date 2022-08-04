BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced Tuesday, August 2 that a total of 2,059 new COVID cases have been reported to the state since Monday, August 1.

LDH also reports 20 additional COVID deaths since the previously mentioned date as well as 686 hospitalizations. It adds that 24 of these hospitalized patients are on ventilators.

LDH says, “Louisiana is currently experiencing its sixth COVID-19 surge. CDC and LDH recommend everyone ages 6 months and above be vaccinated against COVID-19, and that everyone ages 5 and up should get boosted as soon as they are eligible.”

To find vaccination sites near you, call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Support Hotline at 855-453-0774 or visit vaccines.gov. You can also text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID should talk to their doctor about therapeutic treatment options or visit covid.gov to find a local Test-to-Treat location.

Another option for assistance is to call the call center at 1-800-232-0233 (7 a.m. to 11 p.m. CT).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), when a person tests positive for COVID, they should:

Take care of yourself. Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medicines, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better.

Stay in touch with your doctor. Call before you get medical care. Be sure to get care if you have trouble breathing, or have any other emergency warning signs, or if you think it is an emergency.

Avoid public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis if possible.

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces (for example, doorknobs, tables, handles, light switches, and countertops) in your "sick room" and bathroom. In shared spaces, you should clean and disinfect surfaces and items after each use by the person who is ill.

Wear a mask if you must be around other people or animals, including pets (even at home).

Wear a mask with the best fit, protection, and comfort for you.

Avoid sharing dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, or bedding with other people in your home.

Wash these items thoroughly after using them with soap and water or put in the dishwasher.