Kids ages 5-11 can now get the Pfizer vaccine, but there are some side effects…

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Kiddos ages five and older can now be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine is the one that the CDC is officially supporting the use of.

Mild and self-limiting side effects can be expected but, these are normal signs that their body is building protection and should go away in only one-to-two days. So, children might experience side effects like headaches, sore arms, and fatigue. Those are the most common but, again that should only last a day or two.

“Similar to what was seen in adult vaccine trials, vaccination was nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among children aged 5-11 years. In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild, self-limiting, and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children. The most common side effect was a sore arm.”

About 28 million children in the United States can get the vaccine now that the CDC is recommending the use in this age group. Health care providers can begin vaccinating immediately.

Getting authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to be used on this younger age group is huge. COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalizations, deaths, MIS-C (inflammatory syndromes), and long-term complications, such as “long covid,” in which symptoms can linger for months.

The spread of the Delta Variant resulted in a surge of Covid-19 cases in children throughout the summer but, this extra tool, that should help minimize the number of kids who come down with covid. By getting children vaccinated, along with other preventative measures, the CDC is saying, that’s going to greatly protect children from Covid-19.

Let’s be honest, getting a shot is no fun for anyone. Tricks to help children while getting their vaccine are, to stay calm and neutral. Doctors say model taking deep breaths.

Even with approval, it’s normal for parents to still be anxious about the idea of giving their child something new. So, for parents who are waking up to this news and are on the fence about getting their young children vaccinated, the best way to address those fears is to be equipped with factual information.

“Medical professionals want COVID-19 to go away more than anyone else. It’s okay to be nervous and have questions, that is a sign of being a great parent and you are having to make big decisions for another person,” said Dr. Rebecca Wallace, a Clinical Pediatric Psychologist at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, and founding member of LCMC Health.

“At the end of the day, all you can do is make the decision you think is best with the information you have.”