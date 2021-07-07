July 6 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 2,000 new cases over holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 10,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,010 new cases over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

An additional 6 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,763.

The total number of cases statewide is now 484,577.

There are currently 338 infected people hospitalized, and 33 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,315,817 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,645,608 (as of July 6).