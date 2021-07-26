July 26 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 7,500 cases over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly than 11,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Louisiana.
The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a spike in new cases with 7,592 over the weekend
An additional 14 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,914.
The total number of cases statewide is now 520,435.
There are currently 1,221 infected people hospitalized, and 113 of those patients are on ventilators.
The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,483,291 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,706,544 (as of July 26).
For a complete parish-by-parish guide, please see the list below:
|PARISH
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES
|Jefferson
|51000
|916
|East Baton Rouge
|44989
|689
|Orleans
|33827
|688
|St. Tammany
|29527
|612
|Tangipahoa
|15364
|454
|Lafayette
|26484
|348
|Terrebonne
|12093
|257
|Ascension
|14577
|253
|Caddo
|28505
|252
|Livingston
|16291
|230
|Ouachita
|20236
|225
|Lafourche
|11537
|201
|St. Mary
|5913
|166
|Calcasieu
|24210
|142
|St. Charles
|6280
|138
|Vermilion
|6286
|136
|St. Landry
|9795
|134
|Bossier
|15309
|130
|Washington
|5000
|123
|Rapides
|13652
|122
|Iberia
|8108
|121
|St. Bernard
|4588
|106
|St. John the Baptist
|4306
|101
|Acadia
|7168
|67
|East Feliciana
|3461
|65
|Lincoln
|4958
|52
|St. Martin
|5993
|51
|Assumption
|2556
|47
|Iberville
|4234
|46
|West Baton Rouge
|3222
|45
|Morehouse
|3122
|43
|Beauregard
|3556
|42
|Avoyelles
|4569
|41
|St. James
|2206
|41
|Vernon
|3467
|37
|Evangeline
|3849
|35
|Pointe Coupee
|2908
|35
|De Soto
|3044
|32
|Webster
|4483
|31
|Plaquemines
|2795
|27
|Union
|2614
|26
|Catahoula
|1256
|22
|West Carroll
|1245
|22
|Franklin
|2993
|21
|Richland
|2682
|21
|Allen
|3365
|18
|Grant
|2383
|18
|Jefferson Davis
|3357
|18
|La Salle
|1836
|18
|Sabine
|3104
|17
|Concordia
|2054
|16
|Caldwell
|1204
|15
|Natchitoches
|4312
|15
|Claiborne
|1525
|13
|Winn
|1656
|11
|Madison
|1648
|9
|Bienville
|1764
|8
|St. Helena
|1044
|8
|East Carroll
|1174
|5
|Jackson
|2140
|5
|Parish Under Investigation
|396
|2
|Red River
|940
|2
|Cameron
|654
|1
|Tensas
|375
|0
|West Feliciana
|1246
|0
|COUNTY
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES
|Hancock
|4152
|102
|Pearl River
|5009
|94