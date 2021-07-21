July 21 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 5,300 cases overnight, death toll nears 11k

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly than 10,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the State of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting a spike in new cases with 5,388 overnight.

An additional 13 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,874.

The total number of cases statewide is now 506,882.

There are currently 844 infected people hospitalized, and 64 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,407,099 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,686,533 (as of July 19).