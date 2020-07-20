Fourth La. DOC staff member dies from COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — La. Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary James LeBlanc announced this morning that a fourth member of his staff has died from COVID-19 complications.

M.Sgt. Henry Leblanc, 65, of Woodville, Miss., was a La. State Penitentiary employee for over 24 years, accoreding to LeBlanc. He leaves behind a wife and three sons, two of whom are also DOC employees.

Not all of the DOC employees who died from the coronavirus have been publicly identified, due to HIPAA restrictions. One of the known persons was Raymond Laborde Correctional Center Warden Sandy McCain, who was also a 24-year veteran of the DOC. He died in April.