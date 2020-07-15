Five people test positive for COVID-19 after going to Missouri house party with hundreds in attendance

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (WDAF) – A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Missouri has been linked to an Independence Day celebration, according to health officials.

“A lot of people showed up and we didn’t really think twice about the whole virus, it won’t happen to us, you know? I believe around at least 300, but could be closer to 400,” Cole Wood said.

Wood recorded the party held at a home in Harrisonville and helped plan it. He says they were undeterred by the coronavirus.

Only a week later, the Cass County Health Department is now linking five cases of the virus to the event. The estimated amount of people exposed is unknown.

“I had two to three friends at the same time come up to me like, hey, I’m sick, I said, I am too, that’s weird. We started putting two and two together and was like, this could be bad,” Wood said.

Wood says he tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing several symptoms and is now quarantining.

Anyone who was at the party is asked to quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

If symptoms appear, individuals are asked to call their primary care provider or the Cass County Health Department at 816-673-4618.