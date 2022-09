BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards received the latest COVID-19 booster shot Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Edwards also received a flu shot. Both shots were administered by doctors at the Our Lady of the Lake North Clinic. The governor had a press conference with Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips and Louisiana State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter at 9 a.m.