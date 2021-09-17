Skip to content
WNTZ - cenlanow.com
Alexandria
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Coronavirus
Health
Business
Entertainment
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Election HQ
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Headlines
Forecast/7-Day/Live Radar
Sports
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Tebow praises QB Richardson’s mobility, mechanics, mentality
Top Stories
Pelé takes ‘a little step back’ in recovery from surgery
Top Stories
Atlanta, other U.S. cities make pitch for 2026 World Cup
Pulisic among UK-based who could miss US qualifier at Panama
LSU breaks out purple jerseys for first time since 2019; Team says to expect a faster offense on Saturday
Video
Kane says he didn’t know in 2010 about assault allegations
Contests
Community
I Pledge
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Community News & Events
Community Calendar
Legacy: Americas Veterans
BestReviews
Watch Now
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports App
Antennas and Digital Television
2019 Frequency Change
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
WNTZ 2020-2021 EEO REPORT
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
‘Does blood type of a person make a difference in fighting Covid?’ Dr. Murphy answers COVID-19 questions 9/17
Coronavirus
by:
WGN Web Desk
Posted:
Sep 17, 2021 / 03:34 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 17, 2021 / 03:34 PM CDT