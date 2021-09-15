Denham Springs couple urges COVID-19 vaccine after near-death experience

DENHAM SPRINGS, La (BRPROUD) – “The doctor called me three times. He called me three different times and told me my wife wasn’t going to make it through the night,” said COVID-19 survivor Paul Williams.

Paul Williams is very emotional as he describes the love of his life, Bonnie, being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Williams said, “She died twice on me. They had to bring her back. We’ve been together 54 years.”

Paul and Bonnie are 72 years old. Paul believes he brought the virus home in November following a doctor’s visit. He recovered much faster but it’s taken Bonnie nine months.

“My doctor told me in rehab I made them look good. He said you are a walking miracle,” said Bonnie Williams.

Bonnie is now getting back to her passion, which is painting, but the virus is still impacting her life.

“I have post-traumatic stress from being in the hospital and so near death, and I have anxiety,” said Bonnie Williams.

Doctors said COVID-19 will have long-term effects on anyone who spends time in the ICU like Bonnie.

Dr. Jacob Wood with Baton Rouge General Medical Center said, “Things like chronic fatigue type stuff after that, chronic brain fog, and taste and smell could be very variable.”

Both Bonnie and Paul are now encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

“Get the vaccine. It’s been around a while now and nobody’s grown an extra arm or horns on their heads,” said Bonnie Williams.

“You had vaccinations all during your growing up all different types of vaccinations. This is no different. Get it and be done with it,” said Paul Williams.

The couple also plans to get COVID-19 booster shots.