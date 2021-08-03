COVID hospitalizations reaches ‘all time high’, 59 new deaths, LDH reports

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Louisiana Department of Health reports 4,725 new COVID cases, 59 new deaths, and 2,112 COVID patients currently in the hospital.
Hospitalizations reached an all time high from previous high record on January 7 with 2,069.
Here is the breakdown of COVID in Louisiana:
- 4,725 new cases bringing the total to 557,540 cases
- 59 new deaths, bringing the total for the state to 11,085 deaths
- 2,112 patients are currently in the hospital fighting COVID-19
- 222 COVID patients are on ventilators
- 90% of the cases from July 15 to July 21 are from not fully vaccinated individuals
- 85% of deaths from July 15 to July 21 are from not fully vaccinated individuals
- 89% of current COVID hospitalizations are from not fully vaccinated individuals.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issues a statewide mask mandate effective on August 4 for all people ages 5 and up.
For more information on COVID-19 in Louisiana, visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.