Could sewer systems be the key to detecting a second wave? Scientists say yes.

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33)(FOX 44) – You can control any illness if you can find where it starts. (nats) for covid-19..That might be in the most unlikely of places.

“We are testing for the SARS, Coronavirus in sewage,” John Pardue says.

Your waste can give scientists hints about how many people have the virus.

You can also trace what part of the city has the most cases just by the sewer system it comes from. Dr. John Pardue, a Professor at LSU is heading an operation to trace the waste. His team has been researching sewage since the outbreak started.

“It’s a field called sewage epidemiology. We can go and measure in sewage things like what drugs people are taking what types of chemicals and cosmetics they’re using,” Pardue says.

It can also be used to predict the oncoming of a second wave of coronavirus. Here’s how it works. A sample of waste water is taken from a sewage plant.

It gets to scientists within twelve hours so the virus doesn’t die. It’s brought here at the lsu veterinary school, and processed.

“This testing facility is very important because you can detect up to seven days in advance a potential epidemic,” Gus Kousoulas says.

Depending on what these samples read, Dr. Pardue and Dr. Kousoulas can advise officials on what needs to be done to prevent the spread, like more social distancing or another quarantine.