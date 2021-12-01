Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 943 new cases, 7 new deaths on December 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 943 new cases and 7 new deaths on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 771,837 and the total number of deaths to 14,808.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 209 hospitalized patients with 30 on ventilators.