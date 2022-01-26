BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 8,719 new cases and 48 new deaths on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,145,245 and the total number of deaths to 15,523.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 26 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 of Wednesday; coming to a total of 2,210 hospitalized patients with 163 on ventilators.