BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 798 new cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,450,613 and the total number of deaths to 17,987.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 6 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 271 hospitalized patients with 10 on ventilators.
In our area, 105 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 59,106 total confirmed cases and 797 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 59,106 cases, 797 deaths (39 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 14,475 cases, 154 deaths (16 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 8,043 cases, 142 deaths (11 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,398 cases, 185 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish – 8,352 cases, 142 deaths (5 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 8,125 cases, 104 deaths (8 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,904 cases, 91 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,195 cases, 77 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,718 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 5,200 cases, 67 deaths (5 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,293 cases, 71 deaths (1 new case)
- LaSalle Parish – 4,880 cases, 64 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,984 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 3,001 cases, 38 deaths (5 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,252 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 1,232 cases, 13 deaths (5 new cases)