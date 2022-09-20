BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 798 new cases and 6 new deaths on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,450,613 and the total number of deaths to 17,987.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 6 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 271 hospitalized patients with 10 on ventilators.

In our area, 105 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 59,106 total confirmed cases and 797 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: