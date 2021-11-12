Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 726 new cases, 13 new deaths on November 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 726 new cases and 23 new deaths on Friday, November 12, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 764,354 and the total number of deaths to 14,685.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Americans give bosses same message in record numbers: I quit
Hospitalizations decreased by 18 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 213 hospitalized patients with 37 on ventilators.