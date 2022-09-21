BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 691 new cases and 6 new deaths on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,451,304 and the total number of deaths to 17,993.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 13 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 258 hospitalized patients with 10 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 94 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 59,149 total confirmed cases and 797 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 59,149 cases, 797 deaths (43 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 14,493 cases, 154 deaths (18 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 8,047 cases, 142 deaths (3 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,403 cases, 185 deaths (5 new cases)
- Union Parish – 8,355 cases, 142 deaths (3 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 8,131 cases, 104 deaths (6 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,905 cases, 91 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 5,196 cases, 77 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –3,718 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 5,200 cases, 67 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,296 cases, 71 deaths (3 new cases)
- LaSalle Parish – 4,883 cases, 65 deaths (3 new cases and 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,984 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 3,005 cases, 38 deaths (4 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,255 cases, 55 deaths (3 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,233 cases, 13 deaths (1 new case)