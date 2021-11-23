Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 673 new cases, 14 new deaths on November 23

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 673 new cases and 14 new deaths on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 768,714 and the total number of deaths to 14,768.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 8 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 194 hospitalized patients with 36 on ventilators.