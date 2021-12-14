BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 590 new cases and 13 new deaths on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 777,696 and the total number of deaths to 14,897.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 of Tuesday; coming to a total of 198 hospitalized patients with 33 on ventilators.