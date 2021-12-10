BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 567 new cases and 10 new deaths on Friday, December 10, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 775,935 and the total number of deaths to 14,877.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 10 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 of Friday; coming to a total of 201 hospitalized patients with 26 on ventilators.