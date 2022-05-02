BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 546 new cases and 14 new deaths on Monday, May 2, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,238,557 and the total number of deaths to 17,262.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations remained the same and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Monday; coming to a total of 61 hospitalized patients with 7 on ventilators.