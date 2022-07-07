BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,436 new cases and 2 new deaths on Thursday, July 7, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,318,114 and the total number of deaths to 17,424.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 28 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 567 hospitalized patients with 20 on ventilators.
In our area, 614 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 53,096 total confirmed cases and 760 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 53,096 cases, 760 deaths (281 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,799 cases, 145 deaths (37 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,175 cases, 134 deaths (32 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,612 cases, 178 deaths (41 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,244 cases, 135 deaths (40 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,093 cases, 100 deaths (27 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,320 cases, 89 deaths (26 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,622 cases, 77 deaths (24 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,331 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,635 cases, 64 deaths (16 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,839 cases, 66 deaths (13 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,415 cases, 61 deaths (15 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,763 cases, 55 deaths (12 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,642 cases, 38 deaths (32 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,739 cases, 55 deaths (12 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,031 cases, 12 deaths (5 new cases)