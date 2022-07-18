BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,414 new cases and 8 new deaths on Monday, July 18, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,350,727 and the total number of deaths to 17,482.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 27 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Monday; coming to a total of 657 hospitalized patients with 18 on ventilators.
In our area, 566 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 54,395 total confirmed cases and 763 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 54,395 cases, 763 deaths (249 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,119 cases, 145 deaths (24 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,383 cases, 134 deaths (21 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,711 cases, 178 deaths (14 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,459 cases, 135 deaths (28 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,290 cases, 100 deaths (30 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,447 cases, 89 deaths (15 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,719 cases, 77 deaths (19 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,419 cases, 59 deaths (39 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,747 cases, 64 deaths (20 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,972 cases, 67 deaths (45 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,529 cases, 61 deaths (20 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,821 cases, 57 deaths (14 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,731 cases, 38 deaths (16 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,796 cases, 55 deaths (8 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,060 cases, 12 deaths (4 new cases)