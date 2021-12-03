Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 479 new cases, 12 new deaths on December 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 479 new cases and 12 new deaths on Friday, December 3, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 772,789 and the total number of deaths to 14,826.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 7 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5 of Friday; coming to a total of 213 hospitalized patients with 24 on ventilators.