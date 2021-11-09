Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 474 new cases, 27 new deaths on November 9

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 474 new cases and 27 new deaths on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 763,133 and the total number of deaths to 14,649.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 12 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 5 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 229 hospitalized patients with 36 on ventilators.