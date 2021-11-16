Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 470 new cases, 9 new deaths on November 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 470 new cases and 9 new deaths on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 765,766 and the total number of deaths to 14,708.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 13 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 209 hospitalized patients with 36 on ventilators.