BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,863 new cases and 11 new deaths on Monday, August 29, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,426,314 and the total number of deaths to 17,854.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 9 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 as of Monday; coming to a total of 388 hospitalized patients with 8 on ventilators.
In our area, 432 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 57,735 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 57,735 cases, 785 deaths (181 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,977 cases, 151 deaths (10 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,913 cases, 137 deaths (17 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,205 cases, 184 deaths (54 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Union Parish – 8,098 cases, 140 deaths (16 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,928 cases, 104 deaths (43 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,821 cases, 91 deaths (14 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 5,065 cases, 77 deaths (8 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,656 cases, 58 deaths (7 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 5,040 cases, 65 deaths (18 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,243 cases, 70 deaths (14 new cases)
- LaSalle Parish – 4,790 cases, 64 deaths (17 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,949 cases, 59 deaths (13 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,905 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 4,110 cases, 55 deaths (15 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,191 cases, 13 deaths (5 new cases)