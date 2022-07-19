BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,671 new cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,354,398 and the total number of deaths to 17,491.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 43 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 700 hospitalized patients with 18 on ventilators.

In our area, 521 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 54,566 total confirmed cases and 763 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: