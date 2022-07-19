BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,671 new cases and 10 new deaths on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,354,398 and the total number of deaths to 17,491.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 43 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 700 hospitalized patients with 18 on ventilators.
In our area, 521 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 54,566 total confirmed cases and 763 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 54,566 cases, 763 deaths (171 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,189 cases, 145 deaths (70 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,439 cases, 134 deaths (56 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,752 cases, 178 deaths (41 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,506 cases, 137 deaths (47 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Richland Parish – 7,324 cases, 100 deaths (34 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,475 cases, 89 deaths (28 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,742 cases, 77 deaths (23 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,420 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,769 cases, 64 deaths (22 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,976 cases, 67 deaths (4 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,539 cases, 61 deaths (10 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,827 cases, 57 deaths (6 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,731 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,803 cases, 55 deaths (7 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,061 cases, 12 deaths (1 new case)