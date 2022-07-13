BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,561 new cases and 12 new deaths on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,339,245 and the total number of deaths to 17,462.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 14 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 4 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 678 hospitalized patients with 19 on ventilators.
In our area, 459 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 53,821 total confirmed cases and 763 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 53,821 cases, 763 deaths (156 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,017 cases, 145 deaths (48 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,318 cases, 134 deaths (36 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,678 cases, 178 deaths (7 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,376 cases, 135 deaths (35 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,210 cases, 100 deaths (42 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,391 cases, 89 deaths (24 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,690 cases, 77 deaths (27 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,375 cases, 59 deaths (8 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,707 cases, 64 deaths (13 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,915 cases, 67 deaths (9 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,479 cases, 61 deaths (16 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,794 cases, 56 deaths (6 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,692 cases, 38 deaths (22 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,784 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,049 cases, 12 deaths (8 new cases)