BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,495 new cases and 10 new deaths on Thursday, July 14, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,342,740 and the total number of deaths to 17,472.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 10 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 688 hospitalized patients with 20 on ventilators.

In our area, 401 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 54,012 total confirmed cases and 763 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: