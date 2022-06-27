BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,264 new cases and 7 new deaths on Monday, June 27, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,300,125 and the total number of deaths to 17,399.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 12 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Monday; coming to a total of 385 hospitalized patients with 15 on ventilators.

In our area, 498 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 52,022 total confirmed cases and 760 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: