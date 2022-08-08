BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,053 new cases and 8 new deaths on Monday, August 8, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,392,517 and the total number of deaths to 17,641.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 60 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Monday; coming to a total of 584 hospitalized patients with 15 on ventilators.
In our area, 410 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 56,457 total confirmed cases and 767 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 56,457 cases, 767 deaths (145 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,657 cases, 149 deaths (24 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,774 cases, 135 deaths (10 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 8,015 cases, 181 deaths (16 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,867 cases, 139 deaths (29 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,649 cases, 102 deaths (46 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,640 cases, 89 deaths (12 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,970 cases, 77 deaths (10 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,564 cases, 58 deaths (12 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,920 cases, 65 deaths (16 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4,158 cases, 69 deaths (16 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,685 cases, 63 deaths (5 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,896 cases, 58 deaths (6 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,871 cases, 38 deaths (56 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,965 cases, 55 deaths (5 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,130 cases, 12 deaths (2 new cases)