BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,022 new cases and 5 new deaths on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,305,552 and the total number of deaths to 17,409.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 6 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 447 hospitalized patients with 15 on ventilators.
In our area, 352 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 52,250 total confirmed cases and 760 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 52,250 cases, 760 deaths (110 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,648 cases, 145 deaths (69 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,054 cases, 134 deaths (46 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,537 cases, 178 deaths (20 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,122 cases, 135 deaths (17 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,940 cases, 100 deaths (24 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,243 cases, 89 deaths (21 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,542 cases, 77 deaths (8 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,312 cases, 59 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,548 cases, 64 deaths (7 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,757 cases, 66 deaths (7 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,363 cases, 61 deaths (3 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,729 cases, 55 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,590 cases, 38 deaths (8 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,695 cases, 55 deaths (4 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,017 cases, 11 deaths (3 new cases)