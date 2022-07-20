BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,998 new cases and 3 new deaths on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,357,396 and the total number of deaths to 17,493.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 35 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 6 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 735 hospitalized patients with 24 on ventilators.
In our area, 350 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 54,687 total confirmed cases and 763 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 54,687 cases, 763 deaths (121 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 13,222 cases, 145 deaths (33 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 7,471 cases, 134 deaths (32 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,772 cases, 178 deaths (20 new cases)
- Union Parish – 7,522 cases, 137 deaths (16 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 7,338 cases, 100 deaths (14 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,495 cases, 89 deaths (20 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,758 cases, 77 deaths (16 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,434 cases, 59 deaths (14 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,782 cases, 64 deaths (13 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,982 cases, 67 deaths (6 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,557 cases, 61 deaths (18 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,842 cases, 57 deaths (15 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,733 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,809 cases, 55 deaths (6 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 1,065 cases, 12 deaths (4 new cases)